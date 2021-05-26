  1. Home
Syrians Head to The Polls to Vote in Presidential Election

May 26th, 2021
Syrians to vote in presidential election
A Syrian voter, shows a ballot with the pictures of the three candidates in Syria's presidential election, including President Bashar al-Assad (), before casting her vote at a polling station in Damascus on May 26, 2021. Louai Beshara / AFP
Presidential election kicks off in Syria as poll stations open.

Syrians vote in a presidential election as the counter-terrorism operation in the Arab country nears an end with government forces winning back control of almost all regions from foreign-backed militants.

More than 12,100 polling centers opened across Syria at 7:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) on Wednesday and will close at 7:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

Results are expected to be announced by Friday evening.

On May 20, Syrian refugees and expatriates cast an early ballot in the embassies of their host countries.

 

