Syrians Head to The Polls to Vote in Presidential Election

Syrians vote in a presidential election as the counter-terrorism operation in the Arab country nears an end with government forces winning back control of almost all regions from foreign-backed militants.
More than 12,100 polling centers opened across Syria at 7:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) on Wednesday and will close at 7:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).
What do you think displaced Syrians feel about their country’s upcoming presidential elections?#Syria #SyrianElections #Germany #TheNodehttps://t.co/2Uso8YCk4p— Al Bawaba Node (@_thenode) May 25, 2021
Results are expected to be announced by Friday evening.
On May 20, Syrian refugees and expatriates cast an early ballot in the embassies of their host countries.
