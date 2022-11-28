Syria's Al Assad stresses Iran-Hezbollah strategic circle

ALBAWABA - Syrian president Bashar Al Assad re-emphasizes the strategic circle that exists between his country, Hezbollah and Iran. This tale, long in-the-making, is really not news at all, but its making social media headlines.

Syrian president praises Iran, Hezbollah as key allies



Bashar al-Assad, the President of Syria, has said that Lebanon's Hezbollah movement is seen as a vital ally of Damascus and that Iran is a significant backer of his country. pic.twitter.com/CVjzqAJf0l — نجاح محمد علي (@najahmalii) November 27, 2022

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad: “The Islamic Republic of Iran has effectively supported Syria and continues to support our country economically and militarily.

In turn, Syria supported Hezbollah and will continue to support it, since Hezbollah is a strategic ally of our state.” pic.twitter.com/ra3lfE9nC4 — Spriter Monitor (@SpriterMonitor1) November 26, 2022

Following that one newspaper added that the Syrian president says Damascus will continue to back Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah. “We have supported Hezbollah, we are still supporting it and we will continue to support it, because it is a strategic ally for us,” Assad reportedly said in an interview with a number of journalists according to naharnet.com.

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is an influential supporter of the Arab country, and that Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement is considered as a strategic ally for Damascus. pic.twitter.com/EZwg9yaLGe — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) November 26, 2022

Back to Assad, Hezbollah and Lebanon and here is where the twist comes in because he voices much concern over Lebanon and its future amid the current situation, describing the neighboring country as “Syria’s main flank” and adding “stability in it is very important for Syria."

But the situation gets more confusing here, because it is Hezbollah which is helping the Syrian government to fight all the extremists whether be it groups like ISIS and or Al Qaeda as well as outfits like the Free Syrian Army in the country. In that context Hezbollah has sent thousands of fighters to bolster Assad’s forces in the face of the revolt that erupted there in 2011 under the Arab Spring brand.

The Syrian leader’s remarks coincide with remarks by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said Saturday that “Iran’s active policy in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq led to foiling America’s plot in these countries,” according to the naharnet website. “We will continue our support for the resistance forces in the region, Lebanon and Palestine,” Khamenei added.