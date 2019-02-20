Syria's Al-Rukban Refugees Camp on Jordan Border Continues to Suffer

Syrian children walk amid tents at the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Syrian border with Jordan in Mafraq. (AFP)

Tens of thousands of Syrian refugees continue to face harsh living conditions at the Al-Rukban camp near the Syria-Jordan border despite Russian attempts to set up “humanitarian corridors” through the region, local sources said Tuesday.

According to witnesses, roughly 60,000 Syrian refugees are subject to inhumane conditions at the camp, where their lives remain under constant threat by Assad regime forces.

Earlier Tuesday, Russian officials said that two “humanitarian corridors” would be opened to assist struggling camp residents.

Located in the desert region near the Syria-Jordan border, the Al-Rukban camp is currently home to an estimated 60,000 Syrian refugees.

The U.K.-based Syrian Network for Human Rights has recently reported a growing number of fatalities at the camp due to starvation, disease and a chronic lack of humanitarian supplies.

