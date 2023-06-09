Taiwan activates air defense after detecting 37 Chinese planes

ALBAWABA - The Ministry of Defense of Taiwan has announced that its air defense systems were activated following a breach of its airspace by 37 military aircrafts originating from China.

Taiwan swiftly responded by activating its air defense systems in light of the violation of its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) by a fleet consisting of Shenyang J-11 and Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, as well as Xian H-6 bombers, all belonging to China.

According to official reports, several of the Chinese aircraft initially flew southeast of Taiwan and subsequently altered their course towards the western Pacific, purportedly engaging in "air surveillance and maritime training" activities. In response to this provocation, Taiwan promptly dispatched naval vessels and aircraft to monitor the situation while simultaneously activating its air defense systems.

📹 China sends 'aggressive' warship to cut across US Navy vessel



Video captured the close call between a Chinese warship and an American destroyer in the Taiwan Strait 👇https://t.co/NyiTIeTpfM pic.twitter.com/IzoFem8J9w — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 4, 2023

This decisive action by Taiwan demonstrates its unwavering preparedness to counter any unauthorized incursions into its territory. Analysts and experts are now closely scrutinizing these developments to ascertain whether they signal an impending military confrontation between Taiwan and China or if they are simply precautionary measures taken in response to the prevailing circumstances.

The international community continues to monitor the evolving situation in the region, as tensions between Taiwan and China persist. The breach of Taiwan's airspace by the 37 Chinese military planes has raised concerns and sparked a renewed focus on the delicate balance of power in the area.