Taiwan detects 19 Chinese warplanes in airspace

ALBAWABA - In the past 24 hours, Taiwan detected several Chinese Air Force planes in its airspace, an action seen as provocation by Beijing.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that 19 aircraft, all of them J-10 fighter jets, were detected in the southwest corner of the Taiwan air defense zone.

Nine Chinese Jet fighters entered Taiwan Airspace in the last 24hrs, Al-Jazeera has confirmed. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 25, 2022

According to information circulated by media outlets, that specific corner is closer to the Chinese coast than to Taiwan. Planes did not cross the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the two sides, and no missiles were fired.

Aircraft belonging to the Chinese forces have flown in the Taiwanese airspace continuously since differences swelled between the two sides recently.

It is said that with this action, Beijing seeks to assert its right to the sovereignty of the island, but the latter repeatedly complained about China's infringement on its sovereignty.

China considers Taiwan part of the Mainland China, a geopolitical term that defines the territory government by the Republic of China.