Taliban claims killing ISIS commanders in northeastern Afghanistan

Taliban claimed its activists have killed four ISIS militants, including two senior commanders, in the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar, media reports said citing a Taliban-controlled news agency, according to Asian News International.

Taliban commander Qari Aminullah Tayeb said his men found an ISIS hideout in Takhar during a joint operation on Saturday, Khaama Press reported, citing the Bakhtar news agency.

Zalm Village, Dasht Qala District, Takhar Province.

The special forces of the Taliban administration carried out military operations last night against ISIS Khorasan hideout, killing 3 ISIS fighters, and arresting an important ISIS figure in the name of Commander Al-Farouq. pic.twitter.com/lKUzGDp99v — اخبار عاجل و تحليل اوضاع - افغانستان وجهان (@kgvh6v) October 22, 2022

The ISIS militants allegedly died in a village in Takhar province's Dashti Qala district, Aminullah added.

Similarly, in a separate statement on Saturday, the Taliban government claimed to have killed another six ISIS members on Friday night in the capital Kabul. The six were allegedly behind the deadly attack on the Kaaj education center, and the explosion near Wazir Muhammad Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul, Khaama Press reported.

Taliban's claims could not be independently verified.

ISIS-Khorasan, a historical region that covered parts of modern Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been operating in Afghanistan in the past few years. It is a branch of ISIS, which is also known as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Since its inception in 2015, the militant group carried out numerous attacks on Afghan civilians, and is held responsible for thousands of deaths, CNN reported citing the Wilson Center, a non-partisan policy forum.

Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, which was widely celebrated in Pakistan in August 2021, worsened the terror situation in the country.

In 2021, militants belonging to the Pakistani Taliban, killed 48 policemen, and injured 44 others in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Most of the violent incidents took place in the last few months of the year, after the Taliban takeover.