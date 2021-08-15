Taliban Enter Kabul, Shots Heard Near Palace

After controlling major cities in Afghanistan, Taliban militants have reached the capital of Kabul, three local officials said.

According to a media source, shots are heard near presidential palace as militants of Taliban are nearing to capture Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

LATEST: Three Afghan officials say Taliban militants have entered the outskirts of the capital Kabul, @AP reports https://t.co/ieLDrfenT2 pic.twitter.com/SttfyTzOy9 — Bloomberg (@business) August 15, 2021

Taliban has controlled key regions in Afghanistan with the latest was Jalalabad city in eastern the country alongside with Mazar-e-Sharif of Balkh, Maymana of Faryab, Sharana of Paktika, Asadabad of Kunar, Mehtarlam of Laghman, Nili of Daykundi and Gardez of Paktia.

The US administration has started the withdrawal operations of its officials in the embassy.