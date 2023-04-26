Taliban kills ISIS leader behind Kabul airport attack

ALBAWABA - The Taliban government announced the killing of a senior ISIS leader who was allegedly the mastermind behind the Kabul airport bombing attack, according to the White House said on Tuesday.

Taliban forces killed an ISIS leader who was blamed for the 2021 bombing of Kabul airport that led to the death of 170 civilians and 13 U.S. soldiers.

BREAKING: Taliban kill ISIS leader who was responsible for Kabul Airport attack in 2021 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 25, 2023

The 2021 bombing took place in August when the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan shortly after the announcement of U.S. and foreign troops' withdrawal from the country.

According to BBC, the ISIS leader's name was not revealed and he was killed weeks ago however the announcement was delayed due to identity checks.

New York Times noted that the U.S. received the news about the leader's death in early April. However, it's still unclear whether he was targeted by the Taliban government or if he was killed during ongoing fighting.