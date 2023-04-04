US kills ISIS leader in Syria

  1. Home
Published April 4th, 2023 - 05:04 GMT
ISIS leader
U.S. army soldiers stand near an armoured military vehicle on the outskirts of Rumaylan in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province, bordering Turkey, on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Delil souleiman / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United States announced the killing of an ISIS leader in an airstrike in Syria on Monday, according to a statement released by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM said that ISIS leader Khalid Aydd Ahmad Al-Jabouri was killed in a unilateral strike in Syria. 

According to the statement, Al-Jabouri was responsible for planning terror attacks in Europe as well as he reportedly helped the leadership to develop the structure of the Islamic State.

A U.S. military personnel revealed that ISIS still poses a threat to the region and beyond. Michael Kurilla continued: "Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with the desire to strike beyond the Middle East."

CENTCOM denied the death of any civilian in the airstrike.

According to the U.S. defense, the death of ISIS leader Al-Jabouri will disrupt the organization from plotting external attacks at the moment.

