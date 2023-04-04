US kills ISIS leader in Syria

ALBAWABA - The United States announced the killing of an ISIS leader in an airstrike in Syria on Monday, according to a statement released by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM said that ISIS leader Khalid Aydd Ahmad Al-Jabouri was killed in a unilateral strike in Syria.

CENTCOM forces conducted a unilateral strike in Syria killing an ISIS senior leader responsible for planning attacks into Europe. pic.twitter.com/hwVjqdUTee — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 4, 2023

According to the statement, Al-Jabouri was responsible for planning terror attacks in Europe as well as he reportedly helped the leadership to develop the structure of the Islamic State.

A U.S. military personnel revealed that ISIS still poses a threat to the region and beyond. Michael Kurilla continued: "Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with the desire to strike beyond the Middle East."

CENTCOM strike in Syria killing an Daesh senior leader responsible for planning attacks into Europe. https://t.co/7pguLMkNY5 — Iraqi Qahwa كهوة عراقية (@IraqiQahwa) April 4, 2023

CENTCOM denied the death of any civilian in the airstrike.

According to the U.S. defense, the death of ISIS leader Al-Jabouri will disrupt the organization from plotting external attacks at the moment.