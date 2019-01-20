Taliban Suicide Blast Kills 8 Police Officers in Afghanistan

Suicide Blast in Afghanistan. (AFP/ File)

A suicide car bomb attack Sunday on the convoy of a provincial governor in Afghanistan killed at least eight police officers, an official confirmed.

Shah Pur Ahmadzai, spokesman for the provincial governor in Logar, told Anadolu Agency the convoy was hit by a suicide car bomber at around 10:30 a.m. (0630GMT). He added that the incident took place in the restive Mohammad Agha district, claiming the lives of eight police officers and wounding 10 more people.

The governor and other top security officers and officials escaped unhurt, he added.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that the attack killed “multiple soldiers, officers and officials.”

Logar is situated less than 100 kilometers southeast of the capital Kabul. The restive Mohammad Agha district is the hometown of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, who announced today that he is seeking a second term in elections this July.

