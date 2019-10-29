Tangier Elects Fatima Hassani as Second Female Mayor in Morocco

Morocco’s Tangier elected on Monday Fatima Hassani, a veteran journalist and member of PAM political party to become President of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region.

This makes her the second Moroccan female to assume such a position.

Hassani will succeed her colleague in the party Ilyas EL Omari, the former party general secretary who had resigned earlier.

She was elected unanimously by the region council's 63 members after the withdrawal of her rival, Said Khairoun of the Justice and Development Party (PJD).

In a statement to the press after her election, Hassani said she considers this to be an “honor for the nation and for women.”

“I dedicate it to all Moroccan women in all political parties, who play a major role in promoting women’s political participation.”

She said this victory brings with it a great responsibility, adding that “the consensus within the Council on my election is a sign of facilitating my work in the next phase to serve the people’s interests.”

Secretary General of PAM Hakim Benchamach congratulated Hassani on her victory and wished her and the members of the Council all the success in the tasks entrusted to them.

He hoped they contribute with the rest of the Council members to consolidate more democratic gains in the interest of the nation and the citizens.





Another woman, Mbarka Bouaida of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), has been serving as President of the southern Guelmim Oued Noun region since September 12.

She was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2007. Since then, she served as Vice-Chair of the Finance and Economic Affairs Committee (2008-2009) and chaired the Foreign Affairs, National Defense, and Islamic Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives in 2010.

Additionally, she co-chaired the Morocco-EU Joint Parliamentary Committee since it was formed in May 2010 and was minister delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs under Morocco’s previous government.

This article has been adapted from its original source.