Tehran: The Ball is in The European Court

Tehran stated Saturday that the ball is now in the court of Europe to protect Iran from US sanctions and prevent it from scaling back its compliance with the nuclear agreement with world powers.

The European states didn’t make any new step during the meeting in Vienna on Friday to persuade Tehran to stick to the limits imposed by deal, the Iranian envoy said.

Iran stopped abiding by the imposed terms on the 8th of May after the US withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions.

Several times, Iran would criticize the European states’ delay to establish and activate a special mechanism of trade with it in order to alleviate the burden of sanctions on its economy.

Fars News Agency quoted a reliable source as saying that Iran would soon exceed the limit of enriched uranium stipulated in the nuclear deal after the states failed to meet the demands of Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Saturday that Iran would resist any US sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war when the forces of the then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched a chemical attack on an Iranian town.

“We persevered then, and will now,” Zarif tweeted in reference to the chemical attack on Sardasht.





“We’ll never forget that Western world supported & armed Saddam. … Security Council never condemned his gassing of our people.”

On June 28, 1987, Iraqi forces targeted Sardasht with a chemical weapon – during the war between the two countries that lasted eight years – killing 119,000 and wounding thousands. During these years, the UN Security Council passed a resolution denouncing the use of a chemical weapon but the US used the veto right.

The war, which erupted in Sep., left around one million dead and financial losses of around $400 billion. It is accounted as one of the longest military battles in the 21st century, and the bloodiest. It reached an end after the Security Council issued resolution 598, and both parties accepted it.

