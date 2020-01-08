Tehran Mocks Trump Tweet After Iran Fires Missiles on US Airbase in Iraq

An Iranian official has mocked President Donald Trump after he tweeted an image of the country's flag as multiple missiles were fired at a US airbase in Iraq.

After the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on January 3, President Trump tweeted an image of the American flag.

In the early hours of this morning representative of the supreme leader to the secretary of the supreme national security council in Iran, Saeed Jalili retaliated and mocked the President by posting an image of the Iranian flag.

Jalili is a former nuclear negotiator for Iran and was previously the foreign minister.

Local media outlets have reported that the supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, is currently in the operation room overseeing the Iranian military.

President Trump s scheduled to address the national from the Oval Office in the coming hours after he called for an urgent national security meeting.

Iran had claimed credit for the missiles that hit two bases housing US troops in Iraq in the early hours of this morning.

The Pentagon says the missiles were 'clearly launched from Iran' to target US military and coalition forces in Iraq. There was no immediate word on injuries but security sources told CNN that there were Iraqi casualties at the Al Asad airbase.

It also added that the 'only' casualties from the missiles had been Iraqis.

According to state TV Iran's Revolutionary Guards, which controls the country's missile program, confirmed that they fired the rockets in retaliation for last week's killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was the leader of the Guard’s elite Quds Force.

President Trump had previously claimed he would retaliate by hitting 'cultural monuments'.

He also claimed that he has a list of 52 targets in Iran that would be attacked if Iran continues.

It is not yet clear whether the US plans to retaliate the the latest hit.

Local media reported the Iranian operation's name was 'Martyr Soleimani' and it took place just hours after the slain general's funeral.

The rockets used in the attack, according to Iranian TV, are Fatteh-110 ballistic missiles, which have a range of 186 miles or 300km.

The Iranian air force has since deployed multiple fighter jets to patrol it airspace, according to reports.

The news that Iran has targeted US troops in revenge for the assassination has spooked investors and stocks have plummeted, but the price of oil has soared.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard also warned US regional allies, including Israel, that they will be attacked if their countries are used for attacks against Tehran, Iranian state media said.

Following the attack both US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived at the White House.

This article has been adapted from its original source.