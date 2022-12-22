Tehran is ready to sign the Iran nuclear deal

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published December 22nd, 2022 - 08:44 GMT
(From L) Amir-Abdollahian, Borrell, Macron
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive with other dignitaries at the start of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership in Sweimeh, Jordan, on Dec. 20, 2022. - KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

ALBAWABA  - Iran is ready to sign a nuclear deal and revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). 

The comments were made by the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Monday, while attending the Baghdad conference for cooperation and partnership in Jordan's Dead Sea. 

 Amir-Abdollahian's utterings are trending especially since US talks through their Europe partners, have been stalled at least since last August and maybe the start of the Ukraine war on 24 February. 

“Our impression is that the various parties are returning to realism, and we also announced that if our red lines are respected, we are ready to take the final steps to reach an agreement,” he said according to Anadolu

Amir-Abdollahian was speaking after sitting with the Josep Borrell, the EU foreign affairs chief, in a two-hour meeting, to discuss the best ways to move the talks forward by the United States and Iran on the nuclear deal. 

 

Talks in Vienna on the Iran nuclear deal started in earnest on 29 November 2021. They included delegates from Britain,, France, the EU, Russia, China and Iran with Germany as an observer and the United States. It was taken out of the deal by US ex-president Donald Trump in 2018. One of the crucial points now is to get Washington to re-enter the deal and thereby revive its 2015 agreements.

In his address to the Baghdad summit, Iran's foreign minister said his country was “serious” in reaching a “good, strong and stable agreement” in Vienna according to the Turkish news agency, adding Tehran is ready to conclude the protracted talks “based on the draft achieved as a result of months of difficult and intensive negotiations.”

