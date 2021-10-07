Tel Aviv Claim: Oman Will be Next to Normalize With Israel

  1. Home
A billboard by the United Arab Emirates Embassy marking the signing of the US-brokered Abraham Accords are seen along the expressway in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on September 14, 2021. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
Foreign Ministry official hopeful more countries would normalize ties with Israel

Head of Israeli Foreign Ministry of the Middle East and Peace Process Division, Eliav Benjamin, allegedly said that Oman might be the next country to agree on normalization deal with Tel Aviv.

In an interview with journalists on social media, Benjamin made evaluations about the normalization agreement reached by Israel with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Morocco.


Asked about whether other countries could normalize relations with Israel, Benjamin said: "We're basically meeting with all the countries in the Middle East and North Africa.”

“They each have to decide when the time is right for them and how to go about it. We are speaking to all of them, including Oman," he said.

The UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan agreed to normalize relations with Israel last year.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

