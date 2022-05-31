Tel Aviv Flight N718JJ Set to Land in Saudi Riyadh - Reports

ALBAWABA - Saudi-American-Israeli business normalization is set to fly high from now on according to news in cyberspace.

إيتاي بلومنتال- قناة كان: من المتوقع أن يقلع رجال أعمال إسرائيليون - أمريكيون ظهرًا لعقد اجتماعات في الرياض، عاصمة السعودية، على متن طائرة N718JJ مباشرة من مطار بن غوريون. — Sla News (@SlaNews3) May 31, 2022

On social media, news of flight N718JJ directly from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to Riyadh is expected to take off and maybe start a new era of travel.

#إيتاي_بلومنتال_كان ||#من المتوقع أن يقلع رجال أعمال إسرائيليون-أمريكيون ظهرًا لعقد اجتماعات في الرياض، عاصمة السعودية، على متن طائرة N718JJ مباشرة من مطار بن غوريون. — موقع Now Lebanon 🇱🇧 (@NowLebanon3) May 31, 2022

Israeli American businessmen and Americans are believed to be onboard on the way to the Saudi capital to meet their counterparts.

🔴.#التطبيع_خيانة: رجال أعمال من ا.لكيا.ن الصهيو.ني 🔯 يتوجهون اليوم لعقد اجتماعات في الرياض 🇸🇦 على متن طائرة N718JJ

⤵️ https://t.co/vkKUrHvISc pic.twitter.com/FSqgf4XVx8 — Soufiane_dz (@H_Soufiane_dz) May 31, 2022

The Israeli media is already talking about the trip whose purpose is to increase normalization efforts between Israel and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Much has been said over the last few months about Saudi normalization.

בהמשך לציוץ מאמש: אנשי עסקים ישראלים- אמריקניים צפויים להמריא בצהריים לפגישות בריאד בירת סעודיה בטיסה שמתוכננת כישירה מנתב"ג. המטוס N718JJ בבעלות משפחת נקש 🇸🇦🇮🇱@kaisos1987 pic.twitter.com/X1C24lhyL1 — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) May 31, 2022

But Riyadh has always said it would only normalize after a treaty deal has been made with the Palestinians. However talk of the flight and its number could open open new economic normalization preferred not to be made public.

الرحلة N718JJ اليوم تنزل تل ابيب قادمة من ميلانو وبكرة مقرر لها رحله وحدة فقط اقلاع من تل ابيب الى عمان الاردن 🤔 https://t.co/DwECqt3MWj pic.twitter.com/2RWSoOT3io — Ahmed Al Mofarij - Reply Deboosting (@Ahmed99sa) May 31, 2022

If true this would be the first flight from Tel Aviv to Riyadh.