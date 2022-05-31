Tel Aviv Flight N718JJ Set to Land in Saudi Riyadh - Reports

  1. Home
Published May 31st, 2022 - 08:34 GMT
Riyadh airport
Riyadh airport (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Saudi-American-Israeli business normalization is set to fly high from now on according to news in cyberspace.

On social media, news of flight N718JJ directly from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to Riyadh is expected to take off and maybe start a new era of travel.

Israeli American businessmen and Americans are believed to be onboard on the way to the Saudi capital to meet their counterparts. 

The Israeli media is already talking about the trip whose purpose is to increase normalization efforts between Israel and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Much has been said over the last few months about Saudi normalization.

But Riyadh has always said it would only normalize after a treaty deal has been made with the Palestinians. However talk of the flight and its number could open open new economic normalization preferred not to be made public.

If true this would be the first flight from Tel Aviv to Riyadh.

