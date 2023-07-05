Tel Aviv's Police Commander resigns, amid anti-government protests

ALBAWABA- In a significant development, Tel Aviv's police commander, Ami Eshed, announced his resignation on Wednesday, attributing his decision to political interference by members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right cabinet.

According to Reuters, Eshed stated that certain cabinet members, including the far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, had urged the use of excessive force against anti-government protesters. The demonstrators had been blocking roads and highways as part of unprecedented protests against the government's controversial plans to reform the justice system.

Eshed did not explicitly name Ben-Gvir, but his resignation highlights concerns over the handling of the ongoing protests and raises questions about potential political influence within the police force.