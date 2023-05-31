Tension escalates as US and China face off once again

ALBAWABA - Renewed tensions between the United States and China escalate as the Pentagon releases footage of a Chinese fighter jet closely approaching a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea.

Beijing's increased military activities in regions like Taiwan contribute to the strained relationship. Provocative maneuvers by China continue to obstruct and harass American aircraft. The implications extend beyond geopolitics, impacting trade, security, and regional stability. Observers closely monitor the unfolding situation as global dynamics are shaped.

Footage captured from the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force fighter jet adorned the headlines of Western media today.

The viral footage, which quickly spread on social media, showed the Chinese fighter jet dangerously approaching the U.S. aircraft and causing turbulence.

A Chinese J-16 jet fighter flew directly in front of a U.S. surveillance plane in International airspace over South China Sea,forcing the U.S.Air Force plane to fly through the fighter’s wake turbulence and causing the U.S.aircraft to shake.pic.twitter.com/1CuIdrj5cp — NCMOULY99 (@moulync) May 31, 2023

As per the U.S. Air Force, the Chinese J-16 fighter jet performed an excessively aggressive move that created turbulence for the U.S. RC-125 type fighter aircraft's tail. Furthermore, the Pentagon highlighted that the U.S. aircraft was executing safe and normal operations following international law in international airspace, stating that the U.S. will continue to responsibly and safely fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows. China-U.S. relations are tense due to not only trade competition but also Beijing's increased military activities in Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Most recently, the 'spy balloon' crisis earlier this year escalated tensions between the US and China, and warplanes from both countries confronted each other in December and February.

U.S. military officials believe that these dangerous maneuvers are part of a coordinated effort by China to harass American aircraft.