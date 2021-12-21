  1. Home
Tent Fire Kills a Family of Four in Jordan

Published December 21st, 2021 - 08:42 GMT
A tent fire kills a whole family in Jordan
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
A tent fire kills a whole family in Jordan.

Four people of an Asian nationality, a father, mother and their two children, died after a tent fire in Balqa, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said on Monday.

The PSD spokesperson said that firefighters and paramedics of Balqa Civil Defence Department rushed to the scene, put out the blaze and evacuated the bodies to the Salt Public Hospital, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. An investigation is under way into the incident, the spokesperson added. 


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

