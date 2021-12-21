Tent Fire Kills a Family of Four in Jordan

Four people of an Asian nationality, a father, mother and their two children, died after a tent fire in Balqa, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said on Monday.

Four Asian people die in Balqa tent firehttps://t.co/F2EYSIxnKt pic.twitter.com/PdHfEk9Hgc — ammannewspaper عمان الأردنية (@ammannewspaper) December 20, 2021

The PSD spokesperson said that firefighters and paramedics of Balqa Civil Defence Department rushed to the scene, put out the blaze and evacuated the bodies to the Salt Public Hospital, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. An investigation is under way into the incident, the spokesperson added.



