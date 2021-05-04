  1. Home
A Terrible Solution! This is What The Israeli Court Came up For The Sheikh Jarrah Palestinians

Published May 4th, 2021 - 07:11 GMT
Save Sheikh Jarrah hashtags take over Twitter
Palestinians are suffer in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. (Twitter)
Highlights
Families in Sheikh Jarrah are forced to leave their homes for Jewish settlers

The Israeli Supreme Court on Sunday gave four Palestinian families from Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood until Thursday to reach a deal with Israeli Jewish settlers regarding the ownership of their homes, Al Jazeera reported.

The deal proposed by the court requires the Palestinian families to pay the Jewish settlers to rent their homes until the current owners pass away and then assign the properties to the settlers, not to their heirs.

According to Al Jazeera, the families refused this proposal, considering it a recognition of the claimed demands of the settlers.

Meanwhile, the families suggested paying a fund affiliating with the court until a final decision about the ownership of their homes is reached.

The families of Sheikh Jarrah have called for the Palestinian Authority, Jordanian authorities, UNRWA and the international community to protect them and stop the Israeli occupation from forcing them out of their homes.

 

Arabi21.com reported Aref Hammad, spokesperson for the Sheikh Jarrah families, explaining that there are currently 28 housing units facing the threat of eviction, noting that 87 families are living in these units.

Last year, the Israeli District Court in Jerusalem decided to evict 12 Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah to surrender the houses to Israeli settlers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

