Terror Attack on Iran Military Parade, 20 Injured

Attack on military parade in Iran (Twitter)

At least 20 people, including a child and a woman, were injured in a terrorist attack on a military parade in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Unknown gunmen opened fire on people from behind the stand during the parade held to mark the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's invasion of Iran which led to an eight-year war in the 1980s.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) spokesman Ramezan Sharif said the attackers were affiliated to a terrorist group supported by Saudi Arabia.

"The individuals who fired at the people and the armed forces during the parade are connected to the al-Ahvaziya group which is fed by Saudi Arabia," he said.

Sharif said the shooting is not unprecedented and the group has attacked convoys of those visiting the former frontlines of Saddam's war on Iran in recent years.

"It has been reported that four or five of the elements of the terrorist incident were killed by security and law enforcement forces," IRNA said.

The Fars news agency said citizens watching the parade first thought that the shooting was inadvertent. "After several people were injured, they realized it is a terrorist attack," it said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.