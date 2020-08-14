Text of The UAE-Israel Agreement For Normalization

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached on Thursday a deal that is expected to lead to “full normalization of relations” between the Arab nation and Israel in an agreement that United States President Donald Trump reportedly helped broker.

The agreement is considered a severe blow to Palestinian efforts aimed at isolating Israel regionally and internationally until it ends its military occupation and apartheid-like system in occupied Palestine.

“The UAE has come out in the open on its secret dealings/normalization with Israel. Please don’t do us a favor. We are nobody’s fig leaf!” senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said in a statement.

Soon after the news of the agreement, The Times of Israel reported that Trump’s senior adviser and son in law Jared Kushner stated that “there were US-brokered talks between Israel and other Arab states, that were put on hold in favor of the UAE deal.”

“It was important to them to be first,” he said, according to the Israeli newspaper.

Kushner reportedly added that those other discussions will now resume, describing the Arab world forging ties with Israel as an “inevitability.”

Below is the full text of the joint statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, which was available to the media on Thursday.

Joint Statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates