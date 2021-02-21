  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Thousands Protest in Berlin in Memory of The Nine Killed in Racist Attack

Thousands Protest in Berlin in Memory of The Nine Killed in Racist Attack

Published February 21st, 2021 - 12:37 GMT
The Hanau shootings occurred on February 19, 2020, when a gunman later identified as Tobias R. killed nine people by opening fire in two bars in the German city of Hanau near Frankfurt am Main. The 43-year-old man was later found dead alongside the corpse of his mother in his home, leaving behind a 24-page xenophobic "manifesto". ARMANDO BABANI / AFP
The Hanau shootings occurred on February 19, 2020, when a gunman later identified as Tobias R. killed nine people by opening fire in two bars in the German city of Hanau near Frankfurt am Main. The 43-year-old man was later found dead alongside the corpse of his mother in his home, leaving behind a 24-page xenophobic "manifesto". ARMANDO BABANI / AFP
Highlights
Crowd observes minute of silence for victims, read names of those killed.

Thousands of demonstrators in Berlin marched Saturday to commemorate victims of a 2020 racist attack in Hanau, Germany.

Protestors marched from the Hermannstrasse Train Station to Kreuzberg district while carrying photographs of the victims. They also carried banners that read: “Hanau is everywhere,” “Stop the arsonists” and “Never forget, Hanau, 19.02.2020.”

The crowd observed one minute of silence for the victims and read the names of those who were killed in the attack.

Police estimated 6,000 demonstrators attended the march but organizers put the number at 20,000.


Nine people, including four of Turkish origin, were killed by German far-right extremists who attacked two cafes Feb. 19, 2020, in Hanau.

Germany has witnessed growing racism and xenophobia in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right and anti-Muslim groups.

At least 184 people have been killed in Germany by far-right extremists and neo-Nazi groups since 1989, with more than 50 victims being members of the Turkish community.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Who Attacked Iraq's Irbil Airport?
Germany Saw More Than 900 Anti-Muslim Attacks in 2020
Why is Germany Considering Slashing Air Travel to 'Almost Zero'?

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...