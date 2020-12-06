Thousands Protest Outside The Netanyahu Residence With 27 Arrested

  1. Home
Published December 6th, 2020 - 06:50 GMT
Israeli security forces remove a protester taking part in a sit-in during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the PM's official residence in Jerusalem, on December 5, 2020. menahem kahana / AFP
Highlights
Thousands demonstrated in Jerusalem and police occasionally intervened with protesters.

At least 27 people were detained in demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, officials said Saturday.

Police said protests occurred in Paris Square near Netanyahu's residence in Western Jerusalem and causing the closure of roads and public unrest.

Protesters staged rallies in various parts of the country, especially in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, demanding Netanyahu resign because of a corruption case against him and his failure to manage the coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports.

An 82-year-old protester in Tel Aviv died after being hit by a car during a rally.

The victim, Dror Soffer, was the father of Facebook Israel CEO Adi Soffer-Teeni, media reports said.

Netanyahu is facing corruption charges for bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

He has denied any wrongdoing and formed a national unity government with Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz in April.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

