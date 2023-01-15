Thousands protest reforms in Israel

ALBAWABA - At least 80,000 people protested on Saturday in Tel Aviv against the new reforms of the country's judicial system, local Israeli media stated.

The new reforms would make it easier for parliament to overturn Supreme Court rulings, among other things.

1\ Activists daring to raise the Palestinian flag at the #Israeli pro-democracy demonstrations tonight were at risk of assault by both the police & fellow protesters who think that "democracy to all" is too controversial & outrageous.pic.twitter.com/BTPCBYxYn9 — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) January 14, 2023

Organizers said that at least 100,000 Israelis attended the demonstration at Habima Square, Tel Aviv, while several Israeli media outlets estimated there were 80,000 protesters.

The Jerusalem Post reported that thousands more rallied in front of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's residence in Jerusalem.

Demonstrators called the new reforms an attack on democracy and labelled the cabinet of rightwing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a government of shame.

Palestinian flags were raised and "Palestinian Lives Matter" banners were some of the banners in Arabic, English and Hebrew languages waved by the crowd in the latest protest in Tel Aviv.

Another person raised a sign with the Pride flag along with the Palestinian and the Israeli flags with a slogan: "Colorful Protest - There's a Place for Everyone."

"המחאה הצבעונית - יש מקום לכולן-ם" pic.twitter.com/3BY0nWlDP3 — ישראל פריי (@freyisrael1) January 14, 2023

A group of protesters, who attempted to block a major road, clashed with Israeli police, in Tel Aviv, BBC said.

Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister on Dec. 29. Previously, he served two times from 1996 to 1999 and from 2009 to 2021. Netanyahu is the longest-tenured prime minister in the country's history with over 15 years in power.

His Cabinet is seen as one of the most hardline ever in Israel's recent history, with many of its members opposed to making peace with the Palestinians and advocate expanding Jewish settlements on Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank.