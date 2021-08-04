Thousands of Turks Evacuated as Fires Reach Residential Areas

A fire in a residential area of southern Turkey forced some people to evacuate as the country continues to battle massive wildfires that broke out last week on the country’s southern and southwestern coasts.

How can people still ignore the Fires in Turkey? You can literally hear the cries and screams of the animals burning. #helpturkey pic.twitter.com/qzUyfLD3h6 — tugbeck (@tugbeck) August 3, 2021

The blaze started in the Beyciler neighborhood of Milas district in Mugla province and spread to four neighborhoods in Bodrum district, reaching the Turkevleri and Oren neighborhoods.



The flames, which spread rapidly with the strong wind, forced residents of one area to leave their homes, with journalists rescuing a cat trapped on a balcony.

Earlier Tuesday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 16,603 residents of 3,219 households in 28 neighborhoods have been evacuated due to the fires in the country’s south.

Russia has sent five Il-76 aircraft with a water intake of 40 tons and three Mi-8 fire helicopters to extinguish fires in Turkey. ⤵️

#helpTurkey pic.twitter.com/SnKc8zjUiG — Oksana.suv (@Plfybt2021) August 3, 2021

At least eight people have lost their lives in the fires since they started last Wednesday.