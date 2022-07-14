Three Kids Killed, 90 Hospitalized in Russian Attacks on Vinnytsia

Dozens of people were killed and injured after Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, local media reported on Thursday.

Kyiv Post revealed at least 20 people, including 3 young kids, were killed and 90 others were hospitalized after the latest Russian attacks on Vinnytsia.

A bloody baby carriage in #Vinnytsia. Behind it lies the torn leg (we do not show the photo for ethical reasons). Most likely mother and child are dead.



Russian propaganda will soon say that this is their victory and Putin will award rocket man with the title of"Hero of Russia". pic.twitter.com/2HDiOQGxdw — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 14, 2022

Videos were shared online showing an attack on a shopping mall in the area where a huge black smoke can be seen in the footage rising in the air with victims' bodies seen laying on the streets.

A Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko also confirmed the attack made by Russian forces on the shopping mall and shared a video from the scene of the tragedy.

How many innocent lives of our children should we give away in this war, how many cities should get destroyed so that @NATO members would finally close the Ukrainian sky? Name us the price, if human life is now worthless for you!#ClosetheSkyoverUkraine#StopPutin #StopRussia pic.twitter.com/qi9rAswp35 — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Ukrainian Parliament (@ua_parliament) March 4, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24th a 'special military operation' in Ukraine forcing millions of people to flee their homes due to Russia's invasion. Russia mainly wanted to ban Ukraine from joining NATO and called for recognizing independence of Donetsk and Luhansk.