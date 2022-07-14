  1. Home
Three Kids Killed, 90 Hospitalized in Russian Attacks on Vinnytsia

Sally Shakkour

Published July 14th, 2022 - 11:41 GMT
Vinnytsia
Vinnytsia after being attacked with Russian missiles. (Twitter/ @GoncharenkoUa)
At least 20 killed, 90 injured in attacks in Vinnytsia.

Dozens of people were killed and injured after Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, local media reported on Thursday.

Kyiv Post revealed at least 20 people, including 3 young kids, were killed and 90 others were hospitalized after the latest Russian attacks on Vinnytsia.

Videos were shared online showing an attack on a shopping mall in the area where a huge black smoke can be seen in the footage rising in the air with victims' bodies seen laying on the streets.

A Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko also confirmed the attack made by Russian forces on the shopping mall and shared a video from the scene of the tragedy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24th a 'special military operation' in Ukraine forcing millions of people to flee their homes due to Russia's invasion. Russia mainly wanted to ban Ukraine from joining NATO and called for recognizing independence of Donetsk and Luhansk.

