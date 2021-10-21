  1. Home
Three Killed, 33 Injured in Restaurant Explosion in China

Published October 21st, 2021 - 06:19 GMT
ALBAWABA – Three killed and 33 injured in a gas explosion that happened in a restaurant in Shenyang, a town that is in the northeast of China, local authorities said.

All injured have been taken to hospital as 100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. The authorities are looking into the cause of the blast.


