Three killed in Michigan university campus shooting

ALBAWABA - Three people died and five others were wounded during a shooting at a university in Michigan, on Monday night.

A gunman entered the Michigan State University campus and opened fire. Three people were confirmed died while five people were hospitalized, some of whom are said to be in critical condition.

Michigan State University Shooting Video https://t.co/EBISm52DJU — Abh News (@AbhNews1) February 14, 2023

Following the incident, authorities urged students, faculty and residents in off-campus neighborhoods to stay put while police searched for the suspect.

Michigan State Police, university police, local law enforcement and emergency services were present at the scene of the shooting, while several campus buildings were evacuated and secured about two hours after the shooting.

A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself miles away after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark. https://t.co/DZI6bnfWbC — CTV News Calgary (@CTVCalgary) February 14, 2023

The authorities said that gunman had fled at the time, but the police later announced that he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Pictures circulated, captured by surveillance cameras inside the university campus and published by the police, showed a dark-skinned man wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face, and carrying a pastel, and is suspected of being the shooter.

Investigations are still undergoing about the incident, while the motives are still unknown until now.

The university has suspended all its activities for 48 hours.