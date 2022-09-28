Three Missiles Target Iraq's Parliament Building

  1. Home
Three missiles target the Iraqi Parliament building in the Green Zone during a session of the MPs, local Iraqi media reported on Wednesday noon.

Four Iraqi security forces were reported injured in the latest Katyusha rockets attacks that targeted the parliament building in Baghdad.

No official statement has been made yet on the latest missiles in Iraq. 

No one has also claimed responsibility for the attacks on Iraq's parliament building.

 

