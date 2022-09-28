Three Missiles Target Iraq's Parliament Building

Three missiles target the Iraqi Parliament building in the Green Zone during a session of the MPs, local Iraqi media reported on Wednesday noon.

Four Iraqi security forces were reported injured in the latest Katyusha rockets attacks that targeted the parliament building in Baghdad.

#عاجل || تسجل 4 إصابات في قوات الأمن بقصف صاروخي استهدف محيط البرلمان العراقي. pic.twitter.com/O4BKByAGKM — مركز أخبار العراق (@Newsofiraq) September 28, 2022

No official statement has been made yet on the latest missiles in Iraq.

No one has also claimed responsibility for the attacks on Iraq's parliament building.