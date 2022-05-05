  1. Home
  3. Three Power Substations in Ukraine Damaged Amid Russian Airstrikes

Published May 5th, 2022 - 05:14 GMT
Missile strikes on Ukraine’s Lviv damage 3 power substations
Dark smoke rises following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on May 3, 2022. (Photo by Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP)
Part of the city does not have electricity, says Lviv’s mayor.

Missile strikes damaged three electric substations in Ukraine’s Lviv, the city’s mayor said on Tuesday.

“As a result of the rocket strike, two power substations were damaged. A part of the city doesn’t have an electricity,” Andrey Sadoviy said on Twitter.

He said that the surrounding buildings were also damaged and two people were injured in the attack as well.

At least 3,193 civilians have been killed and 3,353 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

