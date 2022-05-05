Three Power Substations in Ukraine Damaged Amid Russian Airstrikes

Missile strikes damaged three electric substations in Ukraine’s Lviv, the city’s mayor said on Tuesday.

“As a result of the rocket strike, two power substations were damaged. A part of the city doesn’t have an electricity,” Andrey Sadoviy said on Twitter.

He said that the surrounding buildings were also damaged and two people were injured in the attack as well.

Russia fires multiple cruise missile strikes in Ukraine including Lviv where 3 power substations were damaged and there is no electricity in part of the city. Operatively in Lviv. 2 pumping stations w/o current.

At least 3,193 civilians have been killed and 3,353 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.