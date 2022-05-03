UK PM Vows £300 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commended Ukraine's resistance against Russia and promised to supply another £300 million in military aid to the former Soviet republic.

In an address to the Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday, Johnson hailed Ukrainian forces for fighting "with the energy and courage of lions," and said Ukraine's resistance had "exploded the myth" that Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces were invincible.

Johnson praised "Ukrainian patriotism and love of country," saying Kiev's forces had "written one of the most glorious chapters" in the military history of their country.

Stressing that the Russian leader was "sowing the seeds of catastrophe for himself and for his country," the British premier said, "This is Ukraine's finest hour, and will be remembered and recounted for generations to come."

The new military aid, which will include electronic warfare equipment, a counter battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment, and thousands of night-vision devices, is the latest from London.

It represents a ramping up of support by the UK, which previously dispatched around £450 million in military equipment to Kiev in several stages.



Last week, London said it would send Ukraine armored vehicles capable of firing missiles against Russian aircraft, following previous contributions that had included anti-tank missiles, air defense systems, and tons of plastic explosives.

The UK plans to dispatch heavy-lift unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

The US Congress is also considering a $33-billion military aid package for Ukraine, more than two months after Putin announced a "special military operation" against the former Soviet country on February 24.

Russia unleashes rockets at steel plant, over 100 people evacuate

Media reports said on Tuesday that Russian forces had unleashed rockets on a steel plant in the besieged southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

The attack on Azovstal plant was conducted after a ceasefire broke down, with some civilians still trapped beneath the sprawling plant despite a UN-brokered evacuation plan.

The UN said more than 100 evacuees, who had managed to leave after being trapped for weeks under the Azovstal plant, finally reached the relative safety of Ukraine-controlled Zaporizhzhia.

Osnat Lubrani, UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, announced that 101 evacuees, including young children and pensioners, had reached Zaporizhzhia from Mariupol on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had struck a military airfield near the Black Sea port of Odesa with missiles, destroying drones, missiles, and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and its European allies.