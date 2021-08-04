Three Rockets Target Kiryat Shmona Near the Lebanese Border

Social media users shared footages for several explosive devices landed in Kiryat Shmona in the Northern District of Israel near the Lebanese border on Wednesday.

According to the Jerusalem post, two of the rockets landed near Kiryat Shmona and one fell within Lebanese territory.

The rockets caused fire in the area. Sirens were activated in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi and Tel Hai. The Israeli military spokesperson said an investigation is under the way to find the source of the rockets.

Video from the first moments after the rocket impact near Kiryat Shmona pic.twitter.com/qVXlEmv3iC — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 4, 2021

According to a reporter in the Times of Israel and the Jerusalem post report, the IDF have responded with artillery fire toward the source of the rockets fire.

Moreover, Israeli 12 Channel accused Lebanon of launching the rockets toward the country.