Tit-for-tat entry rules for foreign citizens to Kuwait

ALBAWABA- President of Kuwait's National Assembly, Ahmed Al-Sadoun, has introduced a law aiming to standardize entry criteria for foreign nationals visiting Kuwait.

As reported by the Gulf online, the proposal envisions treating foreign citizens on par with Kuwaiti citizens in the visa application process.

The law suggests that the Cabinet establish guidelines mirroring the requirements imposed on each country's citizens, aligning with those set for Kuwaiti citizens, including measures such as fingerprinting.

Al-Sadoun clarified in the explanatory note that several foreign nations have enforced stringent entry procedures, including fingerprint submissions.

Notably, in August 2022, Kuwait temporarily suspended the issuance of all visit visas for expatriates.