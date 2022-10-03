Top Al-Shabaab Leader Killed in Somalia

Somalia's Ministry of Information announced the death of a key member of Al-Shabab military group named Abdullahi Nadir in an airstrike in the Middle Jubba region on Saturday.
Abdullahi Nadir, who is one of the top wanted people by the Somali government, was killed in an operation conducted by Somali National Army and international security partners in Haramka village on October 1st.
