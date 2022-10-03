  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Top Al-Shabaab Leader Killed in Somalia

Top Al-Shabaab Leader Killed in Somalia

Published October 3rd, 2022 - 06:54 GMT
Al-Shabab
A security officer gestures as he and colleagues patrol at the the site of explosions in Mogadishu on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Hassan Ali ELMI / AFP)

Somalia's Ministry of Information announced the death of a key member of Al-Shabab military group named Abdullahi Nadir in an airstrike in the Middle Jubba region on Saturday.

Also ReadSomalia's Al-Shabab Kill a Briton, 3 Americans for 'Spying'Somalia's Al-Shabab Kill a Briton, 3 Americans for 'Spying'

Abdullahi Nadir, who is one of the top wanted people by the Somali government, was killed in an operation conducted by Somali National Army and international security partners in Haramka village on October 1st.

 

Tags:al-ShababSomalia

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...