Top ISIS commander killed in Afghanistan

ALBAWABA - The Taliban government announced the killing of a top ISIS commander in Afghanistan on Sunday night.

The government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Taliban forces killed Qari Fateh, who is the regional "intelligence and operations chief" of the Islamic group.

Key Commander Of Outlawed ISKP, Amir-ul-Harb For Khorasan, Qari Fateh, Killed In A Clash With Afghan Taliban Security forces In Kabul Last Night. pic.twitter.com/iuMGQZkeqx — BlackStallion (@BllackStalliion) February 28, 2023

Furthermore, the ISIS commander was believed to have "directly masterminded recent operations in Kabul, including against diplomatic missions, mosques and other targets."

The statement detailed that the operation against the ISIS group took place in Kabul's Khair Khana area. Another ISIS member was killed in the operation.

In 2022, The United Nations Security Council described Qari Fateh of being a key ISIS leader, who was also charged with military operations in different places including India, Iran and Central Asia.