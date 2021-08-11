  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Top Libyan Government Official Kidnapped - UN Worries

Top Libyan Government Official Kidnapped - UN Worries

Published August 11th, 2021 - 07:03 GMT
UN mission in Libya concerned over abduction of government official
Libyan security officers man a check point to verify the implementation of a total curfew the authorities announced a day earlier, to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the capital Tripoli on August, 7, 2021. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP)
Highlights
UNSMIL says targeting Libyan officials of transition period impact peace, reconciliation process

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed deep concern Tuesday over the abduction of a senior Libyan government official. 

Also ReadNew Mass Grave Found in Libya's TarhunaNew Mass Grave Found in Libya's Tarhuna

UNSMIL "is deeply concerned about the abduction and disappearance of Mr. Rida Faraj Fraitis, Chief of Staff for the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity [GNU]," it said in a statement on its website.

It said unidentified armed men abducted Fraitis with his colleague on Aug. 2, following Fraitis’ visit to the GNU premises in Tripoli.


UNSMIL called on the authorities to investigate the incident and warned that such acts of targeting Libyan officials of the current transition period have "serious implications for the peace and reconciliation process and for the full unification of national institutions."

This year, Libya has witnessed a political breakthrough under UN auspices. On March 16, an elected transitional authority made up of a unity government and a presidential council assumed their duties to lead the country through a transitional phase to parliamentary and presidential elections slated for Dec. 24.

Also ReadNew Mass Grave Found in Libya's Tarhuna'Saif Al Islam Has No Right to Run For Office' - Libyan Ageela Salih

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar openly disregards the government and leads an armed militia that controls large swathes of the North African country, calling himself the "commander-in-chief of the Libyan Armed Forces" and challenging the Presidential Council's authority.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:UNSMILUNLibyaKhalifa Haftargovernment official

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...