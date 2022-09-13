Top Moroccan Officers Take Part in Military Venue in Israel

ALBAWABA - Top Moroccan army officers are taking part in an international military conference in Israel. They received an official reception by Israeli army chief Aviv Kochavi.

#Moroccan army's chief of Staff visits #Israel to participate in a conference on defense innovationhttps://t.co/z2NMXDR6UJ — Assahifa English (@EnglishAssahifa) September 12, 2022

Their participation is trending on the social media with much information from different news websites. The Moroccan army on Monday confirmed participation in an international military conference in Israel according to Anadolu.

Chief of Staff of the #Moroccan army, General Balkhir al-Farouk,will arrive in #Israel on an official visit.He will meet with the Defense Minister and IDF Chief of Staff,and take part in the first of its kind international conf. of leaders of the armed forces from around world. pic.twitter.com/UIZGM0w1Oj — Dana Levi דנה🇮🇱🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Danale) September 11, 2022

Israel is seeing this as a historical precedent. A delegation led by Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Belkhir El-Farouk, is taking part in the conference in Tel Aviv and which is being held on Sept. 12-15, the Turkish news agency added.

Preliminary: The commander of the Moroccan army is expected to arrive in Israel next Tuesday pic.twitter.com/cMIULcWXQ2 — Dovid Trepp (@DovidTrepp) September 11, 2022

"Participation in this international conference aims to exchange knowledge and expertise between the participating armies,” a Moroccan military statement confirmed, adding the conference participation "will lay the foundations for solid cooperation in the field of multi-dimensional defense and military renewal.

One confirms this is definitely a new era and a new Middle East.