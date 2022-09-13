Top Moroccan Officers Take Part in Military Venue in Israel

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published September 13th, 2022 - 08:04 GMT
Moroccan military exercises
Moroccan forces during a military exercise on 18 June 2021 [FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images]

ALBAWABA - Top Moroccan army officers are taking part in an international military conference in Israel. They received an official reception  by Israeli army chief Aviv Kochavi.

Their participation is trending on the social media with much information from different news websites.  The Moroccan army on Monday confirmed participation in an international military conference in Israel according to Anadolu.

Israel is seeing this as a historical precedent.  A delegation led by Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Belkhir El-Farouk, is taking part in the conference in Tel Aviv and which is being held on Sept. 12-15, the Turkish news agency added.

"Participation in this international conference aims to exchange knowledge and expertise between the participating armies,” a Moroccan military statement confirmed, adding the conference participation "will lay the foundations for solid cooperation in the field of multi-dimensional defense and military renewal.

One confirms this is definitely a new era and a new Middle East.

 

 

