Top in The World! The UAE Will Soon Vaccinate Most of Its People

The United Arab Emirates will soon be one of the first countries in the world to vaccinate most of its population against coronavirus, TV channel Al-Arabiya reported.

“With the dedicated effort of the UAE government to combat the pandemic – for which we are truly thankful for, and the willingness of the general public to support the programs led by the government, UAE may soon be the first country to vaccinate its entire population and hence, reach herd immunity,” specialist in emergency medicine at Bareen International Hospital Fouad Al-Rahal told Al-Arabiya English.

Coronavirus vaccine doses given per 100 people



Israel: 88

UAE: 57

UK: 27

US: 19

Chile: 16.1

Turkey: 8.6

Norway: 7.2

Spain: 6.7

Germany: 6.4

Italy: 6.1

France: 5.6

Canada: 4.2

Brazil: 3.4

China: 2.8

Russia: 2.6

Saudi: 1.4

Mexico: 1.4

India: 0.8

Indonesia: 0.7



The UAE has been ranked as one of the top countries in coronavirus jabs by Our World in Data, a collaboration between researchers at the University of Oxford and the non-profit Global Change Data Lab.

According to Our World in Data, UAE has administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to more than 60 percent of its population.



The Gulf state’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority reported that over six million vaccine doses have been administered across the seven emirates, with a rate of 60.82 doses per 100 people.

#BREAKING: Employees who have received both doses of the Covid vaccine are exempted from the requirement.https://t.co/o1VihrdJM6 — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) March 2, 2021

The UAE has approved four coronavirus vaccines, the Chinese Sinopharm, US-German Pfizer-BioNTech, UK-Swedish Oxford-AstraZeneca and Russian Sputnik V.