Tragedy strikes Algeria as wildfire death toll reaches 34

ALBAWABA- Algeria is reeling from a devastating wildfire outbreak, with the death toll now standing at 34, a grim toll that includes 10 members of the National People's Army and 24 innocent civilians. Adding to the devastation, the relentless flames have even spread to the picturesque tourist hotspot of Ziamah Mansouria.

The Algerian Ministry of Interior had issued a somber report earlier, revealing that a staggering 97 fires engulfed forests, jungles, and vital agricultural lands across 16 areas during the fateful night of Monday.

⭕️ Béjaia, Un énorme incendie actuellement en ce moment a bourbatache, fenaia ilmaten 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rRym9zS6jH — TAMAZGHA / ⵜⴰⵎⴰⵣⵖⴰ (@Tamazgha_) July 24, 2023

Tragically, the fires resulted in dozens of lives lost and others suffering from injuries. Provinces such as Bejaia, Bouira, and Jijel bore the brunt of the calamity, with the unforgiving gusts of wind exacerbating the disaster's destructive impact.

Expressing heartfelt solidarity, the Algerian President pledges support to the bereaved families, vowing to provide all necessary aid to ease the profound impact of this natural disaster.