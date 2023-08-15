Tragedy strikes Egyptian truck drivers stranded at Sudan-Egypt border

  1. Home
August 15th, 2023
ALBAWABA- In a dire situation at the Sudan-Egypt border, 15 Egyptian truck drivers have lost their lives within two weeks, while thousands remain trapped due to cargo standstill. 

Recent reports reveal that 15 drivers, including one who perished on August 14, 2023, have succumbed to the grueling conditions at the border, where shipments have come to a halt.

 Egyptian authorities have been slow to respond to the plight of the stranded drivers, as a backlog of over 4,000 drivers endures the same predicament. This tragic event sheds light on the urgent need for intervention to address the crisis.

Tags:EgyptSudanbordersstranded trucksDriversstandstill

