Tragic cargo boat capsize claims over 20 lives in Uganda

ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident, more than 20 people were killed after a cargo boat capsized on Lake Victoria in southern Uganda. The police have already rescued nine individuals, and the search for survivors is ongoing.

The boat, carrying coal, food, and fish, sank early this morning. The authorities attribute the accident to overloading and bad weather conditions.

To prevent similar tragedies, authorities are urging the use of life jackets and increased caution during water transportation.

It is worth noting that a similar accident on Lake Albert claimed 26 lives earlier in 2020.