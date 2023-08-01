  1. Home
  3. Tragic crane collapse claims 20 lives in Maharashtra, India

Tragic crane collapse claims 20 lives in Maharashtra, India

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 1st, 2023 - 04:38 GMT
Indian National Disaster Response Force. Twitter/@GlobalWatchCGTN
ALBAWABA- In a devastating incident, a crane collapse on a construction site in the Indian Maharashtra's western state resulted in at least 20 fatalities and left three others injured on Tuesday. 

The catastrophe unfolded on a bridge under construction, leaving a trail of destruction and loss. Tragically, the toll climbed even higher as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) valiantly extracted three additional bodies that were trapped under the debris during the evening rescue operation. 

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and rescue efforts are ongoing to ensure that no survivors are left stranded amidst the wreckage.

 

