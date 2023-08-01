Tragic crane collapse claims 20 lives in Maharashtra, India

ALBAWABA- In a devastating incident, a crane collapse on a construction site in the Indian Maharashtra's western state resulted in at least 20 fatalities and left three others injured on Tuesday.

The catastrophe unfolded on a bridge under construction, leaving a trail of destruction and loss. Tragically, the toll climbed even higher as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) valiantly extracted three additional bodies that were trapped under the debris during the evening rescue operation.

The crane collapsed Monday evening during the construction of a bridge in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, officials said. https://t.co/IuUkMziEV4 — CBC News (@CBCNews) August 1, 2023

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and rescue efforts are ongoing to ensure that no survivors are left stranded amidst the wreckage.