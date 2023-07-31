Hindu mob sets Anjuman Masjid ablaze in Haryana, India

ALBAWABA- In a distressing incident today, Maulana Saad Anjuman Masjid located in Gurugram Sector 57, Haryana state, approximately an hour away from the state capital, has been set on fire by a violent Hindu mob. As a result of this heinous act, three Muslims have been gravely injured and are currently receiving medical treatment at W Pratiksha Hospital.

Eyewitnesses on the scene have alleged that Praveen Hindustani and Amit Hindu are the prime suspects behind this disturbing attack on the mosque. India has been witnessing a worrying surge in communal animosity towards Muslims, with their properties increasingly becoming targets of extremist Hindu Hindutva groups, reportedly backed by the ruling BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In another related incident, a tragic shooting occurred near Maharashtra state Palghar's railway station, where a Railway Protection Force personnel identified as Chetan Singh shot dead four people. The victims included an Assistant Sub-Inspector and three Muslim men.

The mounting attacks on Muslim places of worship and properties have raised serious concerns, prompting opposition parties to repeatedly call on the ruling regime to take immediate measures to quell the incitement of Hindu individuals against minority Muslim communities.