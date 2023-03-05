Train with dangerous materials derails in Ohio

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - A freight train loaded with dangerous materials derailed in Ohio on Saturday.

A freight train comprising 212 locomotives derailed, and 20 locomotives detached from the train and derailed in Clark County at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene, and an evacuation operation took place in the surrounding areas, as residents were later informed that there were no dangerous materials.

Residents were ordered to take cover, about 300 meters from the derailment.

The town of East Palestine, in the state of Ohio, witnessed in early February another similar accident when a train derailed on the railway. It included 50 railcars, 10 of which were carrying vinyl chloride.

