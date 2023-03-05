Train with dangerous materials derails in Ohio

ALBAWABA - A freight train loaded with dangerous materials derailed in Ohio on Saturday.

A freight train comprising 212 locomotives derailed, and 20 locomotives detached from the train and derailed in Clark County at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

EN COURS - Déraillement de train ce soir à Springfield en Ohio. pic.twitter.com/YLNfCDB7NX — Alexandre Gagné (@alexandre_gagne) March 5, 2023

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene, and an evacuation operation took place in the surrounding areas, as residents were later informed that there were no dangerous materials.

Déraillement de train en Ohio: un centre d’hébergement d’urgence ouvert. Des pannes de courant signalées dans le secteur touché. pic.twitter.com/ISKb12quNg — Alexandre Gagné (@alexandre_gagne) March 5, 2023

Residents were ordered to take cover, about 300 meters from the derailment.

VIDÉO (correctif) - Images aériennes du déraillement de ce soir à Springfield en Ohio. pic.twitter.com/OdW4JJt8QV — Alexandre Gagné (@alexandre_gagne) March 5, 2023

The town of East Palestine, in the state of Ohio, witnessed in early February another similar accident when a train derailed on the railway. It included 50 railcars, 10 of which were carrying vinyl chloride.