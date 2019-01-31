Tripoli's Sarraj Insists Libyans Will Go to Ballot Boxes

The chairman of the Libyan Government of National Accord's Presidential Council, Fayez al-Sarraj (Twitter)

The chairman of the Libyan Government of National Accord's Presidential Council, Fayez al-Sarraj, has discussed with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis vital issues, insisting that the Libyan people will choose their representatives through the ballot boxes.

Wednesday’s meeting in Prague tackled several issues, mainly combating terrorism and organized crime, smuggling, human trafficking, and limiting illegal migration.

On the agenda of the talks was also the reconstruction of the country, a GNA statement said.

“Libya has paid a high price in combating it,” it quoted Sarraj as saying about terrorism.

He also said that he discussed with his host illegal migration that is of high concern for Libya and Europe.

The importance of finding a comprehensive solution for this matter has been stressed, added Sarraj without giving further details.

The Czech prime minister has pledged his country's full support for the UN-backed Libyan government, hailing Sarraj’s efforts to reach stability in the country.

Both parties agreed to arrange for meetings for the technical and experts committee in the two countries to determine ways for further cooperation.

