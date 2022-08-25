Tropical Storm Kills Two in The Philippines

Two people have been confirmed dead due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Florita, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

According to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the agency said the number includes one from Ilocos Region while the other is from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Army troops, reservists and Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets launched clearing efforts in typhoon-stricken communities and relief operations for families affected by Severe Tropical Storm “Florita” in Northern Luzon on August 24, 2022.



Read here: https://t.co/PNgMpaHM8W pic.twitter.com/JiJCzSsC19 — Philippine Army (@yourphilarmy) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, three were confirmed injured in Cagayan Valley.

Still undergoing validation are reports of another death and one injured from Bicol.

Around 1,726 families or 6,623 individuals are being sheltered in 129 evacuation centres with the remainder staying with relatives and friends.

