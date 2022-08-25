  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Tropical Storm Kills Two in The Philippines

Tropical Storm Kills Two in The Philippines

Published August 25th, 2022 - 08:45 GMT
Tropical Storm
A meteorologist from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) explains the path of powerful Typhoon Melor at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). (Photo by JAY DIRECTO / AFP)

Two people have been confirmed dead due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Florita, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

Also ReadAfrica: Tropical Storm Ana Kills 78Africa: Tropical Storm Ana Kills 78

According to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the agency said the number includes one from Ilocos Region while the other is from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Meanwhile, three were confirmed injured in Cagayan Valley.

Still undergoing validation are reports of another death and one injured from Bicol.

Around 1,726 families or 6,623 individuals are being sheltered in 129 evacuation centres with the remainder staying with relatives and friends.

 

This article is adapted from its original source.

Tags:FloritaTropical stormstorm

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright 2022 Emirates News Agency (WAM)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...