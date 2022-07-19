BREAKING: Truck of 30 Donkeys Seized For Fear of Being Sold as Meat in Iraq

ALBAWABA - A truck loaded with donkeys was seized by the Iraqi authorities on suspicion of being sold as meat to one of the restaurants in Iraq.

العراق: ضبط شاحنة مُحمّلة بـ30 حماراً للإشتباه ببيعها لأحد المطاعم https://t.co/CWJ11a387Q #العراق — Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) July 19, 2022

The truck that was impounded in the Salah Aldin area carried 30 donkeys according to news reports.

Baiji Police Director Brigadier Abdul-Jabbar Khalaf said in an interview with "Alsumaria" "the Police Directorate investigated the owner of the truck, who claimed the donkeys were for one of the brick factories in southern Iraq," as reported by Annahar.

He said however "the Directorate took measures for fear of the [animals being sold] to a restaurant in the country" and as due to the spread of the phenomenon of selling donkey meat in some restaurants recently,” the Lebanese daily reported.