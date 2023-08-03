Trump accuses Biden of stealing election and threatens arrest for protesting results

ALBAWABA- In a fiery statement, former President Donald Trump has accused President Joe Biden of "stealing" the election, reigniting election fraud claims that have been widely discredited and legally contested.

Trump expressed frustration, questioning the justice system's handling of the matter. Furthermore, he controversially declared his intention to arrest those who protest against the election results.

Trump further alleged the judiciary was being weaponized against him, just hours before he made an appearance in a Washington court to face charges linked to alleged criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.