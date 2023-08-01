  1. Home
  Trump faces indictment for election overturn efforts

Trump faces indictment for election overturn efforts

Published August 1st, 2023
Highlights
These charges mark the first fallout from an extensive federal investigation into Trump's endeavors to retain power after losing the presidency.

ALBAWABA- In a significant development, former President Donald Trump has been indicted for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

 These charges mark the first fallout from an extensive federal investigation into Trump's endeavors to retain power after losing the presidency. 

Special counsel Jack Smith has asserted his intention to pursue a "speedy trial" for Trump in the January 6 case. In response, the ex-president anticipates facing indictment later today. The developments have stirred intense interest as the legal proceedings unfold.
 

