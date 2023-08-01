Trump faces indictment for election overturn efforts

ALBAWABA- In a significant development, former President Donald Trump has been indicted for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

These charges mark the first fallout from an extensive federal investigation into Trump's endeavors to retain power after losing the presidency.

A federal grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.



Read the indictment here. https://t.co/LDDuIXBZLO — CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2023

Special counsel Jack Smith has asserted his intention to pursue a "speedy trial" for Trump in the January 6 case. In response, the ex-president anticipates facing indictment later today. The developments have stirred intense interest as the legal proceedings unfold.

